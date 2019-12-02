Kartik Aaryan Wants to Choose Sara Ali Khan as His Wife, Guess Who will be ‘Woh’

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his movie Patni Patni Aur Woh. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, is set to release on December 6. The movie’s storyline is a funny take on a guy’s life, who is caught in marriage but ends up falling for a colleague.

Recently, the trio visited the sets of Bollywood Hungama to promote their upcoming movie. During the rapid fire round in the interview, Aaryan was asked a question that left him puzzled for seconds. However, without taking much time to answer, when asked about who would he choose as Patni and Woh among Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nushrat Bharucha and Sara Ali Khan, the actor said Tara and Kiara.

To this, he was asked if these two are his choices for Patni, while Sara and Nushrat as Woh, the actor said that he would choose Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani as patni.

The video has created a lot of buzz, as fans of the actors want to see them together. The flame started after Sara accepted it openly on the show that Aaryan is her crush.

On the work front, both the actors will be uniting for Imtiaz Ali's directorial, which is set to release in February. The actor will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

