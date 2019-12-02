Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Wants to Choose Sara Ali Khan as His Wife, Guess Who will be ‘Woh’

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his movie Patni Patni Aur Woh. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, is set to release on December 6.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 2, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kartik Aaryan Wants to Choose Sara Ali Khan as His Wife, Guess Who will be ‘Woh’
Currently, Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his movie Patni Patni Aur Woh. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, is set to release on December 6.

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his movie Patni Patni Aur Woh. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, is set to release on December 6. The movie’s storyline is a funny take on a guy’s life, who is caught in marriage but ends up falling for a colleague.

Recently, the trio visited the sets of Bollywood Hungama to promote their upcoming movie. During the rapid fire round in the interview, Aaryan was asked a question that left him puzzled for seconds. However, without taking much time to answer, when asked about who would he choose as Patni and Woh among Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nushrat Bharucha and Sara Ali Khan, the actor said Tara and Kiara.

To this, he was asked if these two are his choices for Patni, while Sara and Nushrat as Woh, the actor said that he would choose Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani as patni.

The video has created a lot of buzz, as fans of the actors want to see them together. The flame started after Sara accepted it openly on the show that Aaryan is her crush.

On the work front, both the actors will be uniting for Imtiaz Ali's directorial, which is set to release in February. The actor will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram