Kartik Aaryan Wants to Do a Film in Sherwani Look, Janhvi Kapoor Doesn't Agree

Kartik Aaryan has shared pictures of him posing in a sherwani, with his uncut long hair, gazing out a window. The royal look is for the Lakme Fashion week, and the actor seemed to think that it could work for a film as well.

"Iss look mein film shoot karni chaiye na? (I should shoot a film in this look right?) #ManishMagicMalhotra @manishmalhotra05 @mwsyouth @lakmefashionwk 8 pm Tonight," he posted. But Janhvi Kapoor seemed to disagree. The actress commented with a 'no' on his picture, even as fans of Kartik praised his look.

"OMGGGG SLAYYYYINGG," wrote one fan, while another said, "Please send ur this pic to sanjay lila bhansali sir im sure he sign u instantly." Another comment referred to Kartik's hometown Gwalior, "Yes looking handsome bro Gwalior shaan Kartik bhai."

Kartik walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week on Tuesday. The designer postede, "The Endearing Kartik Aaryan, whose talent I have always had tremendous faith in, stepped out after 7 long months for Mijwan to empower the women artisans @mwsyouth and for @manishmalhotraworld. Lots of love and blessings."

The designer showcased his latest collection, Ruhaaniyat, at the first-ever digital, season fluid edition of the fashion week. This collection is a tribute to all of the artisans and craftsmen in India.