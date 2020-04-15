Kartik Aaryan Wants to Look Sexy Again, Asks Fans If He Should Shave off His Stubble

Kartik Aaryan has been super active on social media during the lockdown period. From sharing videos of household chores to spreading awareness about Covid-19, the actor has kept his social media feed constantly updated.

In his latest post on Instagram, we see Kartik mulling over whether to keep his stubble or remove it. He seemed to think that removing the stubble might make him look sexy. The actor decided to ask his fans for suggestions.

He posted on Instagram, "Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai. Daadhi nikaal dun?" His Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon seemed to agree, while Shilpa Shetty commented, "Aur kitna 😅😂KA???"

Kartik seemed to get mixed responses on his post - while some followers wanted him to keep the stubble, others didn't. Check them out:

The Love Aaj Kal actor is one of the leading celebs spreading awareness about COVID-19 pandemic through social media. Recently, he launched a chat show titled Koki Poochega on his YouTube channel, where he chats with COVID-19 fighters who share their experiences in dealing with the deadly virus.

The actor on Instagram now has shared about the next episode of his show, featuring a doctor who cured a Covid-19 positive patient. "Padhaku bachchon pe haste thhe na hum? #KokiPoochega Episode 2 with DOCTOR Meemansa Buch ‍⚕️- One of the First Doctors to turn a Patient from Covid-19 Positive to Negative !! Link in Bio ▶️ #CoronaStopKaroNa

Read: Kartik Aaryan Fan Offers Him Rs 1 Lakh for Reply, Actor Doubles Stakes and Asks for Help in Return

Follow @News18Movies for more