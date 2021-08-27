Kartik Aaryan Wants to Make Pink the 'National Mask Colour', Bhumi Pednekar Supports Request

Kartik Aaryan is an avid social media user and his caption game is always on point. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share an image of his which had a social message along with a quirky caption. In the blurry selfie, Kartik can be seen donning a white hoodie along with a pink mask. Besides reminding his fans and followers about the importance of this piece of cloth in times of the pandemic, he also had an interesting request. Kartik said he wants to make pink the national colour of our mask.

“Make Pink our National mask colour 💕," he wrote as the caption.

Needless to say, his post garnered a lot of love from netizens who hailed him for promoting the colour pink and breaking gender stereotypes. One user wrote, “We need more men like this! 😍."

Kartik’s industry colleague and friend Bhumi Pednekar too supported his request. She commented, “Yes please 🙌."

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller, Freddy. He also resumed the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The shooting for the film first began last year in Lucknow but was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast and crew reunited again after one year in March 2021, but the filming was disrupted after Kartik contracted the coronavirus, and then later due to the lockdown in the Covid-19 second wave.

He also has Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Sameer Vidwans’s Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India in the pipeline.

