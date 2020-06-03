Kartik Aaryan Wants to Marry Someone Like Deepika Padukone Who 'Shows Off Her Husband Proudly'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has always been vocal about his admiration for Deepika Padukone. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has now taken it a step further and said that he wants to marry someone like her.

While chatting with fans in an Instagram live session organised by Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was asked what sort of person he'd want to marry. "Someone like Deepika Padukone. One who shows off her husband proudly," he said. Deepika is the proud wife of actor Ranveer Singh, and often shows off her love for him on social media.



Kartik not just admires Deepika for her love towards her husband, he thinks he'll make a good-looking pair with her on screen, too. When a fan asked when he'd be sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif, he replied, "I actually look better with DP also. Will you find our pairing interesting as well? You answer this. Please manifest this into the universe that I do a film with DP."



Kartik and Deepika have in the past engaged in some fun social media banter. During the promotions of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Deepika had asked Kartik to teach her the hook step to the song Dheeme Dheeme. They did a quick dance performance for fans and the paparazzi at the airport.

When Kartik had asked his fans if he should shave off his lockdown beard, Deepika said that he should. Kartik had also shared pictures of himself with Deepika on social media, writing, "Hai kisi Director mein dum?"

