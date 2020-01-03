Kartik Aaryan Wants to Work with Deepika Padukone, Friends' Emma Pokes Fun at Chandler's 2020 Joke

Kartik Aaryan posted a collage of his and Deepika Padukone's old pictures. Sharing the post on his Instagram story, the actor asked if any director is interested in making a film with them. "Hai kisi director mei dum (sic)," he wrote over the picture. Deepika was quick to take notice of the post.

Read: Kartik Wishes to Do a Film with Deepika, Actress Replies with Om Shanti Om Dialogue

Noelle Sheldon, who was one of the twins who played Emma on Friends, has poked fun at the iconic dialogue delivered by Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing: "Hi Emma. It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?" The dialogue is from the fourth episode of season 10, titled The One With The Cake. In the episode, Ross and Rachel's baby Emma is sleeping throughout her first birthday.

Read: Friends' Emma Pokes Fun at Chandler's 2020 Joke, Internet Gives Her a High Five

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh is currently participating in Bigg Boss 13. She is being loved by the audience for her confidence and individuality in the game and brother Krushna is extremely proud of her. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for Arti.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Posts Heartfelt Note for Arti Singh, Says He's a Proud Brother

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be a couple. Recently, the stars shared vacation pictures on their respective Instagram accounts from an African safari. Though their pictures did not feature each other, the snaps gave hints that the two were holidaying together.

Read: After African Safari, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Land in Mumbai Together

Bollywood and devotional singer Anuradha Paudwal has been living her life in peace until, recently, when a Kerala woman claimed to be her daughter. A 45-year-old woman, identified as Karmala Modex, hogged the limelight when she reportedly filed a petition before a family court in Thiruvananthapuram.

Read: Anuradha Paudwal on Kerala Woman Claiming to be Her Daughter: I Don't Clarify Idiotic Statements

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.