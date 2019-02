Kartik Aaryan was Offered Rs 10 Crore for a Film Post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety but He Turned It Down

Widely being touted as the next big thing in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan says he has never let money drive his ambition.“Money was never a priority. Not back then, not now. I haven't really worked for money. I am passionate about movies, good roles and scripts. I am choosing scripts keeping in mind a good mix of content and commercial cinema. I am a diehard massy movie buff. I want to be seen as a hero of the masses who headlines big potboilers,” he told Mid-Day “I love my craft. I am grateful for fans, but I am not here to post selfies on Instagram. I was offered Rs 10 crore for a film post Sonu, but I just didn't see myself in it, so turned it down. I don't need money right now. I am no longer in a place where I desperately need money to survive. Now, money and glamour are by-products of what I do,” he added.Though his Punchnama films are huge among the youth, he says it was his last outing, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, that truly changed his life. “Now people know who I am. Before the film, they knew me by face but not my name. I am no longer just catering to the youth. Now, taijis, chachis and mummies know me. For the first time in eight years, I have the option of choosing from a variety of scripts. I no longer need to pick up just about anything that comes my way. The options are better than before. I strived to become a priority for filmmakers, rather than an option. Sonu... made it possible,” he said.Talking about his journey thus far, he added, “I am proud of myself. My journey from a small town like Gwalior to becoming a movie star is surreal and overwhelming. Now, by virtue of this struggle, I have expectations of myself and I wake up each day to live up to them. I have to be bigger than Sonu or the monologue boy.”Then there are also rumours of him dating Ananya Panday. Junking them, he said, “Two spottings and we are dating? She's a friend, a colleague. We are working on Pati Patni Aur Woh together. We gel well. There's nothing more to it.”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.