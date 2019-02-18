English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kartik Aaryan was Offered Rs 10 Crore for a Film Post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety but He Turned It Down
Kartik Aaryan says he wants to be seen as a hero of the masses who headlines big potboilers.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Widely being touted as the next big thing in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan says he has never let money drive his ambition.
“Money was never a priority. Not back then, not now. I haven't really worked for money. I am passionate about movies, good roles and scripts. I am choosing scripts keeping in mind a good mix of content and commercial cinema. I am a diehard massy movie buff. I want to be seen as a hero of the masses who headlines big potboilers,” he told Mid-Day.
“I love my craft. I am grateful for fans, but I am not here to post selfies on Instagram. I was offered Rs 10 crore for a film post Sonu, but I just didn't see myself in it, so turned it down. I don't need money right now. I am no longer in a place where I desperately need money to survive. Now, money and glamour are by-products of what I do,” he added.
Though his Punchnama films are huge among the youth, he says it was his last outing, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, that truly changed his life. “Now people know who I am. Before the film, they knew me by face but not my name. I am no longer just catering to the youth. Now, taijis, chachis and mummies know me. For the first time in eight years, I have the option of choosing from a variety of scripts. I no longer need to pick up just about anything that comes my way. The options are better than before. I strived to become a priority for filmmakers, rather than an option. Sonu... made it possible,” he said.
Talking about his journey thus far, he added, “I am proud of myself. My journey from a small town like Gwalior to becoming a movie star is surreal and overwhelming. Now, by virtue of this struggle, I have expectations of myself and I wake up each day to live up to them. I have to be bigger than Sonu or the monologue boy.”
Then there are also rumours of him dating Ananya Panday. Junking them, he said, “Two spottings and we are dating? She's a friend, a colleague. We are working on Pati Patni Aur Woh together. We gel well. There's nothing more to it.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“Money was never a priority. Not back then, not now. I haven't really worked for money. I am passionate about movies, good roles and scripts. I am choosing scripts keeping in mind a good mix of content and commercial cinema. I am a diehard massy movie buff. I want to be seen as a hero of the masses who headlines big potboilers,” he told Mid-Day.
“I love my craft. I am grateful for fans, but I am not here to post selfies on Instagram. I was offered Rs 10 crore for a film post Sonu, but I just didn't see myself in it, so turned it down. I don't need money right now. I am no longer in a place where I desperately need money to survive. Now, money and glamour are by-products of what I do,” he added.
Though his Punchnama films are huge among the youth, he says it was his last outing, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, that truly changed his life. “Now people know who I am. Before the film, they knew me by face but not my name. I am no longer just catering to the youth. Now, taijis, chachis and mummies know me. For the first time in eight years, I have the option of choosing from a variety of scripts. I no longer need to pick up just about anything that comes my way. The options are better than before. I strived to become a priority for filmmakers, rather than an option. Sonu... made it possible,” he said.
Talking about his journey thus far, he added, “I am proud of myself. My journey from a small town like Gwalior to becoming a movie star is surreal and overwhelming. Now, by virtue of this struggle, I have expectations of myself and I wake up each day to live up to them. I have to be bigger than Sonu or the monologue boy.”
Then there are also rumours of him dating Ananya Panday. Junking them, he said, “Two spottings and we are dating? She's a friend, a colleague. We are working on Pati Patni Aur Woh together. We gel well. There's nothing more to it.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger: Perks of Being an Oscar 2019 Nominee
- Government to Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Every 25 Km in India
- My ‘Idol’ Warne is Helping Me Out a Lot: Kuldeep Yadav
- 'Go Finish Household Chores': What is it Like to be Female PUBG Player in India
- PUBG, Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Has Already Banned More Than 16,000 Cheaters in First Ten Days
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results