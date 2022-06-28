Kartik Aaryan: We Never Thought Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will Cross Rs 200 Crore, Revive the Industry | Exclusive

Kartik Aaryan’s latest venture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has been breaking box office records ever since its release. “I am really happy. It’s an amazing feeling,” says the actor. The film, which also features Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra, has registered a total collection of Rs 230.75 crore at the worldwide box office.

The film has turned out to be a major crowd-puller and the actor reveals that the entire team was surprised with the numbers that the film has been doing. “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations,” he says.

The actor says that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was an important film in his career. “It was my first theatrical release after the pandemic so I was nervous about the reaction from the audience. There was a lot of buzz in the market that if the film crosses Rs 80 to 90 crore, it will be good considering the times that we are in. But like I said, it is doing exceedingly well,” he says.

“We were confident that family audience will enjoy it as it is an entertaining film. What amazed me was the reaction of kids, like three-year-old children are singing ‘Hare Ram’. It all feels unreal. We never thought it will penetrate so much,” he adds.

Aaryan says that despite a strong competition from Hindi as well as Hollywood releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been steady at the box-office. “Jayesbhai Joradar released a week before us. We had Top Gun a week after us and later we had Samrat Prthiviraj. Later Jurassic World Dominion came in which also opened well. We are in our sixth week and the film is running in theatres and is even in top five on Netflix which is unreal in today’s time,” he says.

The 31-year-old actor, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, says he has not been able to celebrate the success of the movie. “I haven’t got time yet (to celebrate). It is not sinking in yet as every day some new record is set. I am just feeling a lot of gratitude towards all the people who has showered their love to the film.”

Last week, the film’s producer Bhushan Kumar gifted the actor a new McLaren GT which is reportedly worth Rs 4 crore. The duo are set to collaborate again for Shehzada, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurrammulo. The movie will see Kartik sharing screen space with his Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. “I am shooting for the last schedule of Shehzada. It is an entertainer. It is a complete package. We have adapted it and have made some changes. We have taken the basic idea. But the humour and certain things are different,” he said.

The actor has already shot for his romantic thriller Freddy. He will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta for Captain India. He also has a musical love saga with Sameer Vidwans which is tentatively titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

