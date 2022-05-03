Kartik Aaryan Wins Hearts Over This Response After Fan Asked Why He Didn't Travel by Business Class

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of the movie. The Love Aaj Kal actor recently took to Instagram and shared a video as he sat in the economy class of an Indigo aircraft on his way to Chandigarh. The clip sees Kartik sitting next to a woman, and was at first seen checking his schedule on his phone. The actor’s response to a fan questioning him on travelling from economy class is winning hearts on social media.

In the video posted by Kartik, we see the written updates of Aaryan’s schedule in Chandigarh, Delhi and Lucknow. Next, Kartik was seen walking inside the airport about to board his Chandigarh flight. After boarding, Kartik was seen talking with the passengers, having cup noodles. Along with the video, he wrote, "Sunday brunch on the clip". He also said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions Day 7"

As seen in the video, during the promotions, Kartik was seen interacting with a crowd in Chandigarh as he stood on a stage. He told them, “Surprise hai aapke liye. Hum pehli baar title track yahan pe bajane chalane wale hain (There’s a surprise for you. We are going to play the title track here for the first time)." He also danced with the people to the Bhool Bhulaiyya song at the event.

He also asked the crowd, “Hit hogi? Superhit hogi? Blockbuster hogi (Willthe movie be a hit, superhit, blockbuster)?" The actor was also seen clicking a selfie with his fans. As the video ended, the actor was heard saying, “I love you Chandigarh."

Alongside the video, Kartik wrote in the captions, “I love you Chandigarh (red heart emoji) #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Title track Launch (City 1) (checkmark emoticon)."

In reaction to the post, a fan asked, “Why Kartik Aaryan not travelled in business class?" Kartik replied, “Ticket mehengi thi (Ticket prices were high)." Another fan wrote, “How so cute and funny." The sweet reaction by the

A social media user also commented, “Always down to earth." Another comment over the post reads,"All celebrities should think like u not to do show off n all. Great feeling like u r more like us. Down to earth." “Because Kartik Aryan doesn’t believe in showoff … that’s why he easily connects with all of us," said an Instagram user.

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also features Tabu and Kiara Advani. Directed by Anees Azmee, the film is the second instalment of the popular 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The movie also features Rajpal Yadav.

