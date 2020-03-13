Kartik Aaryan Wins Internet with Witty Comeback to Fan Offering Rs 1 Lakh for Reply

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal, enjoys massive fanfare on social media. The Luka Chuppi actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a denim look with a line from the popular American series Breaking Bad.

He wrote, “Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business or the money business… Neither. I’m in the empire business”. To this post, one of the actor’s admirers asked for a reply, for which she was ready to pay Rs 1 Lakh.

She wrote, “Bhai me tere Ko ek lakh dungi reply Dede yr bhen ko”. People demanding reply from actors on social media platforms is nothing new. But what was surprising was that Kartik actually replied to her. With a hint of quirk, the actor wrote, “Ye lo reply, kaha hain?” or “Here is your reply, where



is (money bag emoticon)?”

Soon, his fans were overflowing the comments thread with varied responses. While one user promised chocolate in return for a reply, another went several steps ahead and asked for Kartik to marry her, for which she also offered to pay ten million rupees.

Kartik is currently gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyya sequel. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Follow @News18Movies for more