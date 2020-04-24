MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Wishes Fan on Wedding Anniversary, Receives Praise Online

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan recently made a fan's day when he wished him on first marriage anniversary amid the lockdown.

Kartik Aaryan has managed to create a huge fan base with his charming looks. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star also shares a great bond with his online family.


Now, the 29-year-old has yet again won a million hearts online with his cute gesture. He recently wished one of his fans on her wedding anniversary.

Karthik had received a request from his fan’s husband to wish the couple on their first wedding anniversary. “Sir, Today is our First wedding anniversary, amid this lockdown. My wife (Nirupama) is so upset that all her plans went in vain, she is a big fan of you, a reply from you would made her day. Thank You Sir :),” read the message.

To his surprise, Kartik replied to the tweet and wished the couple on their first anniversary.

Through the tweet, the actor also commended the couple for staying inside and following the lockdown rules.

He wrote, “Happy Marriage Anniversary. Lots of love!! And Nirupama Ji n u are doing great staying home…. Follow rules!! This is the best we can do”.

The lucky fan involved in the issue was undoubtedly taken aback with the wish. She commented on Twitter saying this was the “best surprise” that she could have possibly gotten.

The star’s reply was met with several praises on the microblogging platform. While one user wrote, “You are the sweetest K”; another said, “Great gesture by u. you made the anniversary memorable by ur wish. May God grant you more success (sic).”

