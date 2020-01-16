Take the pledge to vote

Kartik Aaryan Wishes Mother Happy Birthday with Adorable Throwback Pic

The picture shows Kartik Aaryan sporting two pigtails as he sits adorably in his mother’s lap and looking directly at the camera.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan Wishes Mother Happy Birthday with Adorable Throwback Pic
The picture shows Kartik Aaryan sporting two pigtails as he sits adorably in his mother’s lap and looking directly at the camera.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a throwback picture of him with his mother, on Wednesday, wishing her a happy birthday. The picture shows Kartik Aaryan sporting two pigtails as he sits adorably in his mother’s lap and looks at the camera with his doe-shaped eyes.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist Love you 😘 Mummy ❤️

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Kartik is known to be very close to her mother and shares pictures with her on his social media occasionally. He has also spoken about his closeness with his mom on various platforms. During the trailer launch of his move Lukka Chuppi, he had said, “To be honest, my mother knows a lot about my personal life. Whenever I am in a relationship, my mother become friends with my girlfriends and if something bad happens, she still remains a friend with my exes and then there is awkwardness between son and mother duo.”

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy birthday to the most possessive girl in my life 😍 HBD Mummy ❤️❤️ A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

In one of the interviews, he Kartik on his mother had said, “She is my best friend — the strongest woman I’ve ever known in my life. She’s supportive, independent and from my childhood days till today, I’ve seen her struggles and I think that has made her stronger. The positive attitude she has towards everything even if it’s not working, I’ve adopted the same. I am a reflection of my mother.”

Riding high on the success of his last offering Pati, Patni Aur Woh, his next would by Imtiaz Ali’s directorial. Title and poster came out earlier today. The movie stars his rumoured-girlfriend-turned-ex Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady. In the poster, Sara can be seen lying on top of Kartik in a romantic moment. The movie has been titled the same as Imtiaz’s 2009 movie starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, Love Aaj Kal. The movie is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

