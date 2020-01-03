Take the pledge to vote

Kartik Wishes to Do a Film with Deepika, Actress Replies with Om Shanti Om Dialogue

Recently, Kartik Aaryan posted a collage of his and Deepika Padukone's old pictures and asked if any director is interested in making a film with them.

News18.com

Updated:January 3, 2020, 11:01 AM IST
Kartik Wishes to Do a Film with Deepika, Actress Replies with Om Shanti Om Dialogue
Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. With Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actor had two successful releases in 2019 and is looking forward to as many as three films in 2020-- Imtiaz Ali's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, he wishes to do a film with Deepika Padukone.

On Thursday, he posted a collage of his and Deepika's old pictures. Sharing the post on his Instagram story, the actor asked if any director is interested in making a film with them. "Hai kisi director mei dum (sic)," he wrote over the picture. Deepika was quick to take notice of the post.

Re-sharing the post on her Instagram Story, the actress asked, “why these pictures though!?!?” Replying to her, Kartik quoted a dialogue from her debut film Om Shanti Om and wrote, “Kyunki tabse Qainat iss koshish mein lagi hai.”

Their conversation didn't stop there. Deepika again responded to it with another Om Shanti Om reference. “@kartikaaryan agar aap kisi cheeze ko sacche dil se chaho,” she wrote.

Take a look:

fgrfhr

This is not the first time that Deepika and Kartik were in the news. Earlier, Deepika had requested Kartik to teach her the Dheeme Dheeme step from his upcoming release Pati Patni Aur Woh and asked him to show up outside the airport on December 1 at 9 am. Kartik arrived on time and fans got to see a dance collaboration as they took the Dheeme Dheeme challenge outside the Mumbai airport.

Also, recently she asked for a Christmas gift from Kartik Aaryan, who was seemingly in the mood to become Santa Claus and distribute gifts. Kartik posted a picture of him wearing a red colour theme cap and captioned it as "Why fear when Santa is here. Kis kis ko gift chahiye."

Deepika Padukone jumped in the comments section and said, "Mujhe! Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye (sic)." In reply, Kartik said, "Woh toh humaare liye gift hai. Cant wait to watch it (sic)."

