Kartik Aaryan Wonders if Lockdown is on in Cheeky Post

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared a funny post wondering if Maharashtra is currently going through a lockdown or not.

“Uth jaoon ya ho raha hai Lockdown (should I wake up or is the lockdown on)?" Kartik wrote along with a photograph that shows him waking up from sleep.

While Mumbai is currently witnessing lockdown on weekends along with night curfew on weekdays, there are speculations that a complete lockdown might be announced soon, given that official figures show Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states in the second wave of Covid.

The actor was shooting for his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu and will hit screens on November 19. The film is a sequel to 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Besides this, Kartik will also be seen in the film Dhamaka which will release on OTT. The actor plays the role of a news anchor in the film, who is covering the story of a mysterious bomb blast. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani.

