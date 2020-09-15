MOVIES

Kartik Aaryan Works Out at Midnight Because He's 'So Busy' Doing 'Nothing in Day'

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The romantic film was a reboot of sorts to the 2009 film of the same name also directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has not missed out on his workout sessions during these testing times and his latest social media post is proof. He treated his fans with an intense post-workout selfie that he shared on Instagram. The handsome hunk has taken his fitness regime seriously and his well-built frame is an inspiration to many. In his latest post, Kartik, dressed in a grey vest, looks completely drenched in sweat. He accompanied his post with a caption where he gave a quirky insight.

Adding the post to his timeline, Kartik wrote, “Midnight workout. Was so busy doing nothing in the day”

Midnight workout 🏋️‍♂️ Was so busy doing nothing in the day

In an earlier post, Kartik gave a glimpse of his toned muscles and perfectly fit body. He shared a picture in which he flaunted his abs. His hilarious caption reads, “Udein jab jab Zulfein meri."

Udein jab jab Zulfein meri 👶🏻 You can Lockdown a Man You cant Lockdown his Hair

Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa helmed by Priyadarshan. He will also feature in Dostana 2. The film will also see Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya in the main leads along with Kartik.

