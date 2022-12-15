Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3 To Not Have Any Recreation of Old Songs But Only Originals; Deets Inside

Whether it was Aashiqui in 1990 or its sequel in 2013, the films’ music was widely loved by all. And while fans are eagerly waiting for Aashiqui 3, looks like its music will be a treat for fans too. The producer of the film, Mukesh Bhatt has revealed that Aashiqui 3 will not have any recreation of an old song but will only have originals.

Talking about the same, Bhatt told Pinkvilla, “I don’t believe in recreations, I believe in originals. Aashiqui 1 had original tunes and so did Aashiqui 2. I have the capacity to create original tunes. I have to work for one year on the music, so the songs match up to the level of parts one and two. That’s a herculean task for me that I have to work on.”

Aashiqui 3 will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The film was announced in September this year. Back then, Kartik took to his Twitter handle, shared a video and wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da.”

Later, the actor also told Variety that being a part of Aashiqui 3 was a dream come true for him. “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways,” he said.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, it was reported that the makers of Aashiqui will be launching a new face opposite Kartik. “We are still looking. I am going through a very extensive search. We want to introduce a new face for Aashiqui 3. We are getting our script ready," Mukesh Bhatt said confirming the same.

