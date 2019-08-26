Kartik Aaryan's Bare-back Photo on Instagram Crushes Mancrush Monday

Kartik Aaryan sent his fans, especially his female followers, into a tizzy as he shared a bare-back snapshot on Instagram. The actor shared the perfect Mancrush Monday picture as his fans went ga-ga over the photo.

The Luka Chuppi actor took to Instagram and posted an image in which he can be seen showing off his bare back while posing in an infinity pool, on top of a high-rise in some foreign location. The image started trending soon after it was posted.

"Take me back," the actor captioned the photograph. One fan commented, "International crush 😍. You’re getting hotter and hotter everyday," while another wrote, "I love you,you're amazing,so excited for your new projects.NATIONAL CRUSH❤️❤️ (sic)" Yet another comment read, "You don't need keys to drive me crazy💙."

Kartik shot to fame playing Rajat in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps teasing fans with his amazing pictures on social media.

The actor is currently shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh remake alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He recently wrapped up work on Imtiaz Ali's next film with Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen in the sequel of Akshay Kumar's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik unveiled the posters of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on social media recently.

