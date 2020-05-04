MOVIES

Kartik Aaryan's Beard Look During 'I For India' Gig Leaves Fans Awestruck

In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual live concert titled ‘I for India’ was organised on May 3 to raise funds for India’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan lent their support to the at-home concert.

Sharing a picture of himself holding a placard reading ‘I for India’ on Instagram, Kartik urged his fans to contribute to the fund.

“I For India. India’s biggest at-home concert. Watch it LIVE today, 7:30 pm IST on Facebook. Do your bit. Donate I For India,” read the caption of the post.



Apart from the actor’s appeal, what grabbed everybody’s attention was his beard. His fans and friends from the industry flooded the post with adorable comments.

Costume designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Beard looks so good.” One user said, “What a look sirji”. Another Instagram user complimented him, saying, “Yess Won’t miss it!!! And you look hot”.

Meanwhile, Kartik recently began his online chat show on YouTube, Koki Poochega. On the show, he interacts with frontline warriors in the COVID-19 battle, including doctors and health workers, and also with survivors of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Along with Kartik, the movie will feature Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles.

