Kartik Aaryan’s Bearded Look Reminds Netizens of Money Heist's Professor

In the long lockdown, actor Kartik Aaryan has been growing his beard, Now, his fans want him to see in a role like Money Heist's Professor.

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan knows how to hog the limelight. Be it his monologues or his just-launched chat show Koki Poochega, Kartik does it like a pro.


Now, a picture shared by the Love Aaj Kal actor is making rounds on social media wherein he is compared to Money Heist actor Alvaro Morte.


“Bella Ciao! Kartik Aaryan’s lockdown look reminds us of The Professor from Money Heist . I guess there is one Professor in every house today. I"m sure you too have a similar picture to share in this,” read the caption of the pic.




This snap comes a day after Kartik was mulling over whether to keep his stubble or remove it.


Asking fans to share their thoughts, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote, "Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai. Daadhi nikaal dun?" His Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon seemed to agree, while Shilpa Shetty commented, "Aur kitna KA???"




Kartik will next feature in Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 apposite Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel of Priyadarshan’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja.


Kartik will also share the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2. The film is being directed by Collin D'Cunha and also stars Abhishek Banerjee and debutant Lakshya in pivotal roles.


