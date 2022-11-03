Kartik Aaryan's 'Between Shoot' Glimpse From SatyaPrem Ki Katha Sets Shows The Actor Exhausted, See PIC

Kartik Aaryan is having quite an eventful year. With Bhool Bhulaiya 2 becoming one of the most successful films of 2022, it has opened several avenues for the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor to woo over his audience. Currently, the actor has a number of projects under his kitty like Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy alongside Alaya F, Rohit Dhawan’s action drama Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and a big budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu. However, at the moment, Kartik has been busy shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha as he shared a glimpse of ‘between shoot’ moments.

On Wednesday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor took to his Instagram stories to share a black and white picture where he can be seen sitting visually exhausted with the director of the film Sameer Vidhwans and other team members. The actor has one hand placed on his cheeks. Sharing the same, he wrote, “#SatyapremKiKatha. In Between takes.”

Besides Kartik Aaryan, SatyaPrem ki Katha will also feature his Bhool Bhulaiya 2 co-star Kiara Adavani as the female lead. The film that was originally titled Satya Narayan Ki Katha resulted in a social media outrage due to its title. Owing to the controversy, the makers had decided to change the name to SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of Kiara Adavani’s birthday, Kartik had shared the first still of the movie. The picture showed Kartik holding Kiara in a romantic embrace. The surprise post was enough to pique the interest of the fans. Kartik had written in the caption, “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani”. The director of the film left an endearing comment which read, “Mere SatyaPrem aur Katha(with red emojis”.

Touted to be an epic love story, the musical- romantic-drama will also star Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Ritu Shivpuri, Arnob Khan Akib, Mahru Sheikh and Bhargav Polara. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 29 June 2023.

