Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Likely To Cross Rs 150 Cr At Box Office Soon; Check Detailed Figures Here

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film, which was released on May 20 is now inching close to Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 4.85 crore on its 13th day. With this, the total collection of the movie is now at Rs 137.54 crore.

“#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is rock-steady… Will cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 3… The journey ahead – ₹ 175 cr – depends on how the multiple new releases affect its dream run… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr, Wed 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 137.54 cr. #India biz,” the trade analyst tweeted on Wednesday.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is rock-steady… Will cross ₹ 150 cr in Wknd 3… The journey ahead – ₹ 175 cr – depends on how the new releases affect its dream run… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr, Wed 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 137.54 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/E4wSESscHY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2022

Recently, Kartik Aaryan also talked about the success of the movie recently and revealed how he never thought of it to be such a big hit. “During a time like this, having delivered a 100 crore collection within the first 9 days of release alone is the most surreal feeling as an actor. I knew the film would do well, but couldn’t have imagined it like this. I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years, secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love- the audience, as they have accepted us with their whole hearts,” he said.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 movie of the same name which also starred Vidya Balan in the lead. The film is written by Farhad Samji, Aakash Kaushik and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.