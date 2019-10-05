Kartik Aaryan's BTS Video of Commercial Shoot is too Cute to Be Missed

After a delayed but much-deserved breakthrough in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan has made a name for himself in the industry. And now that he has been landing with back to back projects, and actresses crushing over him, people have started getting interested in more than what he is on screen. A behind-the scenes video of an ad shoot might be a little help.

The actor shared a clip on his social media today, which is the snippet of an ad in the making. And as the actor goes around dressing up, shooting and interacting with cast and crew of the advertisement, we are taken in the background of the actor’s shooting schedule which include having a funny banter with a small kid, interacting with his crew in the fan, posing and getting clicked, forgetting his lines, and has an overall humorous picturisation.

As the current heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik was once asked in an interview with Times of India why does he think brands are eager to sign him. To this, he had replied, "I feel I have a youth connect and a certain reliability factor, which has enabled that."

While his (in) famous monologues from Pyaar Ka Punchnama and part 2 stayed with the audience and were loved for a powerful delivery, the actor’s charm has fan base of its own. Apart from landing with the sequels of blockbuster movies like Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh and the latest Bhool Bhulaiya among a few, Kartik has already received compliments about having a crush by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey. The actor has already bagged and finished two projects with them both, and looks like a promising performer.

