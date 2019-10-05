Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan's BTS Video of Commercial Shoot is too Cute to Be Missed

Kartik Aaryan gave his fans a glimpse of his work like in a behind-the-scenes video of an ad shoot.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kartik Aaryan's BTS Video of Commercial Shoot is too Cute to Be Missed
Kartik Aaryan.

After a delayed but much-deserved breakthrough in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan has made a name for himself in the industry. And now that he has been landing with back to back projects, and actresses crushing over him, people have started getting interested in more than what he is on screen. A behind-the scenes video of an ad shoot might be a little help.

The actor shared a clip on his social media today, which is the snippet of an ad in the making. And as the actor goes around dressing up, shooting and interacting with cast and crew of the advertisement, we are taken in the background of the actor’s shooting schedule which include having a funny banter with a small kid, interacting with his crew in the fan, posing and getting clicked, forgetting his lines, and has an overall humorous picturisation.

View this post on Instagram

You are .. You are 👶🏻 You are on Youtube now ❤️ ▶️ Link in bio 💻🔥

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

As the current heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik was once asked in an interview with Times of India why does he think brands are eager to sign him. To this, he had replied, "I feel I have a youth connect and a certain reliability factor, which has enabled that."

While his (in) famous monologues from Pyaar Ka Punchnama and part 2 stayed with the audience and were loved for a powerful delivery, the actor’s charm has fan base of its own.  Apart from landing with the sequels of blockbuster movies like Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh and the latest Bhool Bhulaiya among a few, Kartik has already received compliments about having a crush by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey. The actor has already bagged and finished two projects with them both, and looks like a promising performer.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram