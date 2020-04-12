MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan's Dapper Message to Continue Following Lockdown Guidelines

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to post a red-carpet picture of him in front of a closed shutter to spread the message of staying at home during the extended lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 12:44 PM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan made a rather dapper style statement while urging people to continue following lockdown guidelines.

The actor took to Instagram to share an image of himself where he is all suited up in black. In the picture, he poses for the camera while standing in front of a shop whose shutter is down.

"Dukaan band hai, Kal aana," he wrote as a caption.

Dukaan band hai, Kal aana

This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread awareness for COVID-19. Recently, Kartik turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19. He uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip he shares the do's and dont's during the pandemic.

Last month, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", came up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He has contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares fund in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

