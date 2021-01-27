Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka Goes the OTT Way for Rs 85 Crore?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has joined hands with filmmaker Ram Madhvani for an upcoming thriller titled Dhamaka. The film, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Ram Madhvani Films with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani, gives a bird's eye view into the working of a news channel in the 21st century. Kartik, known for his comic and romantic roles, gives the thriller genre a shot with this film. He plays journalist Arjun Pathak who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the cast and crew have finished filming on the project after in went on the floors in December. Now, it has been revealed that the movie will be opting for a direct digital release. Moreover, the deal for Dhamaka's OTT release has been signed for Rs 85 crore, as per a report.

A source was quoted as saying, "Dhamaka is one of the most awaited films of Kartik Aaryan in 2021 and the makers are looking forward to unveiling it as soon as possible. As of now the tentative release date for Dhamaka is said to be June. Final paperwork between the production house and the OTT giant is expected to be done in a few days.”

It is being claimed that Dhamaka will premiere on Netflix. If the reports are true, this will be Kartik's first project to get direct release an OTT platform.

Meanwhile, Kartik will also be featuring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and an 3D actioner with director Om Raut.

(With IANS inputs)