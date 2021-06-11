Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka Likely To Be Released In August

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka is one of the most awaited films of 2021. He made an official announcement about the project on November 22 last year on the occasion of his birthday. Since then, he has been sharing updates regarding the movie with his fans.

Earlier, he had posted the first look of his character and last month informed that he had finished dubbing for the flick. Now, reports are emerging that the work on the action-thriller is nearing its end and so Netflix is aiming for a late July or early August release.

Some sources revealed that the post-production work of Dhamaka has been completed and only computer graphics and sound effects are remaining which is moving at a slow pace due to the lockdown following the second wave of Covid-19.

Earlier there were reports that the Ronnie Screwvala production based on a Korean blockbuster will be released in September this year. The makers were supposed to release it in theatres, however, after the Covid cases in the country started rising, they decided to release it on Netflix. According to some sources, Kartik has charged additional Rs 7 crore as the film is releasing on the OTT platform instead of theatres.

Directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame, the movie is touted to be Netflix’s most prestigious Indian product of this year. Unlike his earlier lover boy image, Kartik will be seen in a serious look. He will play the role of a journalist Arjun Pathak who gets embroiled in a situation due to a mysterious bomb blast. Besides, the actioner will also star Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles.

A source close to the project’s development said this film is going to be a milestone in Kartik’s career. The director has tried to bring out the best in the young star.

