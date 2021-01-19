Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka to Have an OTT Release, Deal Locked for Rs 7 Crore

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been in headlines for various reasons and the recent one is his upcoming film Dhamaka, which is a Ram Madhvani directorial. The actor has charged a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore for the film, along with the share of profits from its theatrical release. Now, as the makers are planning to skip the theatrical release and have an OTT premiere on Netflix, the actor has charged an additional fee of Rs 7 crore for the direct release of the film.

As per the report published by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the team has confirmed the news and stated that Kartik has become quite a bankable star in his own right and keeping this in mind, the producer Ronnie Screwvala had entered into an agreement with the actor to share the film’s profits along with Rs 10 crore fee. The source added that as the makers are planning to have a direct premiere on OTT platform and they are in final talk with Netflix, Kartik has agreed to it on a bigger paycheque apart from his fee.

Meanwhile, Kartik will be seen in a whole new avatar in this film where he will play the role of a journalist named Arjun Pathak. The film is said to be a thriller and the actor will be seen in an intense role for the first time. The actor has already kickstarted the shooting and has been sharing pictures from the sets. Earlier, the actor introduced his character in the film by sharing an intense picture of himself where he can be seen donning formals.

The film is an official remake of South Korean film,The Terror Live.

Apart from the project, Kartik also has a series of projects, including Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He will be paired opposite rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor in the sequel of Dostana.