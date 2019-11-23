Kartik Aaryan's Dialogue on Marital Rape in Pati Patni Aur Woh Edited Out, Confirm Makers

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer was called out by netizens for cracking a rape joke. After the outrage, reportedly the sequence has been edited out in the film.

In the trailer, in a scene, Kartik is seen ranting about feeling sex-starved to his best friend, Aparshakti Khurana. He berates that a husband by asking for sex becomes a beggar and if a husband tricks his wife into sex then he is a rapist. “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. (If we ask our wives for sex then we’re called beggars, if we deny them sex then we’re called torturers, and if we coerce them into having sex with us, we’re called rapists),” he says in the video. The humour did not go down well with the audience and left them wondering if the film is stooping low enough to joke about marital rape.

Now, a report in timesofindia.com confirms that the line has been edited out in the final cut. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, creative producer Juno Chopra said, "Both my grandfather (BR Chopra) and my dad (Ravi Chopra) made socially relevant films and while I haven’t made one yet, I believe in doing the right thing. Respecting people’s sentiments, we’ve edited out the lines.”

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar had apologised for the marital rape joke delivered by Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer.

“If we have hurt anybody’s sentiments, we are sorry, because that wasn’t the intention. But everybody who is involved in Pati Patni Aur Woh, does not belong to that school, does not belong to that thought process,” the actress said in an interview with Zoom.

The film releases on December 6.

