Kartik Aaryan's Baking #Fail on Sister's Birthday, 'Cake Banane Gaya, Bada Biscuit Ban Gaya'

The coronavirus lockdown has brought to life a pretty domesticated side of Kartik Aaryan. The Bollywood actor has been doing the dishes and helping with household work while in quarantine.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is also getting a chance to do things he hasn't done in a while, like celebrating his sister Kritika's birthday. He also made an attempt to bake a cake on for her on Wednesday. But it didn't quite turn out as desired.

The actor posted a picture of his sister with the cake, writing, "Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years. Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya. Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi... Pride of the family."

The last bit is probably a reference to the fact that while Kartik dropped out of his engineering to pursue acting, his sister completed her MBBS a year ago.

Last year, Kartik had posted about his sister's achievement while wishing her happy birthday on Instagram. He had written, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday 'Doctor' Kittu and its a double celebration for us in the family as you hold your MBBS degree today. Mummy-Papa ka sapna poora hua. Main na sahi, tum toh Doctor bani @dr.kiki_ So so proud of you and sorry my little sister for not being able to be with you on your special day... Love you a lot."

