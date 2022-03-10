Kartik Aaryan's Fan Offers Him Rs 20 Crore To Marry Her, But Actor's Reply Wins Hearts

Kartik Aaryan is everyone’s heartthrob. He enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved. If the actor decides to have a Swayamvar, there’s no doubt that fans from across the world will line up to marry him. But seems like there’s a fan who is desperate and can go to any extent to marry Kartik Aaryan.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video along with one of his young fans who was seen imitating his dialogue from Dhamaka. However, what caught everyone’s attention was a comment in which a fan asked the Shehzada actor to marry her in return for Rs 20 crore. “Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi (Marry me, I’ll give you 20 crores)," the comment read. Kartik Aaryan was also quick to reply, ‘kab (when)?’ along with a laughing emoji.

Several other people also reacted to the video calling it ‘cutest’. While one of the fans wrote, “this is the most cutest thing ever," another social media user commented, “2 cutus in one frame."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Dhamaka which also starred Mrunal Thakur. The actor recently announced a schedule wrap of his much-talked-about film Shehzada. He took to Instagram and dropped a selfie with Kriti Sanon to announce the same. “Ek aur schedule wrap hua #Shehzada,” Kartik wrote and added a crown emoticon. Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is being directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee among others. It will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy in his pipeline. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit theatres on May 20 this year and also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Abhinay Raj Singh. On the other hand, in Freddy, Kartik will be seen opposite Alaya F and Tripti Agarwal. He also has Satyanaryan Ki Katha in his kitty which is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

