Kartik Aaryan's Fans Keep Up the 'Kartik Purnima' Tradition, Wish Freddy Actor on Social Media

Last year, on the day of Kartik Purnima, the fans of Kartik Aaryan flooded social media with their wishes for the young superstar. One of his female fans even kept a fast for him on the day. This year, the fans seemed to keep the tradition up as many of them took to their social media handles to wish him in their own interesting ways. With a variety of concept-based reels to dance videos on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track and De Taali, to young fans wishing their favourite Rooh Baba and girls sending their love to the actor, ‘Kartik Aaryan’ can be seen trending on Twitter, where fans shared their wishes and videos for the fan-made superstar.

See their posts below-

Kartik Aaryan celebrating you is the best part of my life #KartikPurnima

This is really special day

Watch this pic.twitter.com/GBKzr3q5Wp — maithili Jha (@Neetajha124) November 8, 2022

Such an amazing. Me dekhu Kartik Aaryan ki photoooo 100-100 baar kudey. Happy #KartikPurnima to everyone❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/24bTM7cDHn — pragati vajpayee (@pragativajpayi) November 8, 2022

Kartik Aaryan is the best actor and that's the reason we all love him right? pic.twitter.com/RuIedzdd4E — Ishika Thakur (@ishikaa_thakur) November 8, 2022

Kartik Aaryan has been the biggest newsmaker of 2022 with multiple eyeball catching headlines to his credit, owing to his delivery of the first mega success of 2022 from Bollywood, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, film announcements and fan frenzy incidents. His latest teaser of Freddy, that dropped yesterday itself, has taken the internet by a storm being hailed the ‘Most surprising’ ‘Most Shocking Teaser of the year’.

With Freddy set to release on 2nd December, Kartik will also be seen in Shehzada, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

