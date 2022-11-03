Kartik Aaryan’s Female Fan Shares Glimpses of Her Dreamy Meeting With Actor

Kartik Aaryan is currently on cloud nine after a successful start to the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor has come a long way in the film industry and has earned a massive fan base as well.

Recently, one of his female fans had a dream come true moment when she met her in person while he was shooting for his upcoming romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha in Gujarat. She shared some pictures and a video of the meeting and also penned an adorable note describing her feelings. She wrote that she is unable to find words to express her happiness after meeting Kartik. The fan further shared how he made her comfortable and asked her not to feel scared during the meeting, and that her mother is also a big fan of Kartik. She also called him her “dream man” and shared that he looks “extra freaking handsome in real.”

In the video, Kartik was seen giving an autograph on the back of her top. She shared a close-up picture of this autograph as well. Her acquaintances were delighted after watching these pictures, and commented that she was extremely lucky to meet Kartik. Others also expressed a similar desire to meet the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moksha🖤 (@moksha.doshi18)



On the professional front, Kartik has been in the news for his upcoming films — Satyaprem Ki Katha, Freddy, Aashiqui 3 and Shehzada. The actor recently shared an Instagram story from the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha. In this story, he posed for a picture with the film’s team members — producer Shareen Mantri Kedia, director Sameer Vidwans and writer Karan Sharma. Actor Kiara Advani will be starring opposite Kartik in the film, which is slated to release on June 29 next year.

Kartik’s other film Freddy is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is touted to be a romantic thriller. Actors Alaya F and Jeniffer Piccinato will essay pivotal roles in this film, alongside Kartik.

