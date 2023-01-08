Kartik Aaryan's 'First Day at Work 2023' is From Shehzada’s Sets With Rohit Dhawan, Ganesh Acharya, See Pic

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has had a fruitful 2022 with two major releases Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor is hoping to have another exciting year with his upcoming films too. Having said that, one of his highly anticipated films of this year is ‘Shehzada’ with Kriti Sanon. Sharing a photo from the sets, he wrote, “Shehzada’s First Day At Work 2023”.

In the picture, Kartik posed alongside Rohit Dhawan and Ganesh Acharya. Reportedly, he is shooting for a song in the film. Fans are hoping if he’s shooting for ‘Butta Bomma’, since ‘Shehzada’ is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer hit movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ which became a massive hit in 2020. The song ‘Butta Bomma’ became very popular from the film having listeners beyond South praising it.

Buzz is that, the makers will be releasing the trailer on January 12 with a three-city tour. A source close to the production house earlier informed ETimes that, “The trailer launch will be a huge multi-city event. Kartik and his co-star Kriti Sanon will be travelling across the country to selected cities to promote the trailer.”

The trailer will also be attached to Pathaan which will be having a theatrical release on January 25. The teaser of the film, which released on Kartik’s birthday received lot of love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. Speaking of Shehzada, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Not much about the film has been revealed, hence fans are hopeful that Kartik will once again win their hearts.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ where he would be reuniting with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ co-star Kiara Advani. The film is all set to release on June 29 this year. Kartik also has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India in his kitty. His last film Freddy had an OTT release where he shared screen space with Alaya F. It was widely appreciated by fans and critcs. He is also in talks for Hera Pheri 3.

