Kartik Aaryan's Freddy All Set For OTT Release In December? Here's What We Know

Kartik Aaryan has several films in her pipeline one of which is Freddy. The film, which also stars Alaya F besides Kartik is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, it has now been announced that Freddy will have an OTT release. The makers of the movie have announced that Freddy will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the same, Kartik Aaryan said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I’m looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar.”

“It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar,” Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said.

Meanwhile, as reported by Pinkvilla, Freddy will be released on December 2 this year. “Freddy will be released on December 2, 2022. After much discussion, the team feels that this will be an apt date to introduce the film to the world. An official release date announcement will be made soon,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Freddy is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. Besides Freddy, he will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, the shooting for which is currently underway. The film will mark his re-collaboration with Kiara Advani. Kartik also has Shehzaada with Kriti Sanon and Captain India in his pipeline.

