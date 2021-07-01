Kartik Aaryan Gives Blurry Insight into His Thursday Morning, Fans Impressed with His Hairdo

Offering a blurry insight into his Thursday morning, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a short video flaunting his messy yet sexy hairdo that has been gauging comments from his fans and followers. Adding a twist to the normal weekday, presenting a short video with a melodious background music, Kartik ruffles his hair against the air giving rise to fan comments praising his hair.

With his recent post, netizens are now wishing that the actor should soon endorse some haircare brand as he’s the perfect face and has the sexiest hair in B-town. With witty, engaging and entertaining captions, Kartik breaks the internet with social media banters every time he posts.

Proving his versatility with a plethora of films across the spectrum of genres, Kartik boasts of an interesting line up of upcoming projects. Generating anticipation for his first thriller Dhamaka, Kartik as Arjun Pathak piqued the interests of the audience for the upcoming film by award winning director Ram Madhvani. Slipping into the horror-comedy genre with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik would lead the franchise ahead. He recently announced his new big project Satyanarayan ki Katha – a grand musical love story. Talks are rife about him being a part of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo remake and Hansal Mehta’s next.

