Kartik Aaryan's Grandfather Passes Away; Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar Mourn Loss

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media on Sunday to mourn the demise of his maternal grandfather. The actor shared a throwback photo from his childhood days on Instagram where he can be seen sitting on his maternal grandfather’s lap, whom he addressed as ‘Naanu’.

“Hope I get your swag some day. RIP Naanu," the actor captioned the photo with a heavy heart.

Commenting on the actor’s post, actors Nimrat Kaur, Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar along with Kartik’s fans and followers expressed their condolences.

Earlier in the day, actress Ananya Panday penned an emotional note after her grandmother passed away the day before.

Sharing throwback photographs of her grandmother, Ananya wrote in an Instagram post: “Rest in power, my angel, when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much."

