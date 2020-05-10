MOVIES

Kartik Aaryan's Guitar Skills Leave Netizens in Splits, Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan has shared a video on social media where he is seen enacting playing a guitar. Check it out.

  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has posted a hilarious video on social media, where he plays the guitar. Well, not quite.

Kartik has been making sure to keep his fans entertained during the lockdown by posting funny TikTok videos with his sister as he also works on his talk-show Koki Poochega while staying at home. Now, he has shared a guitar cover video, in which he enacts playing the instrument to a pre-recorded tune that plays in the background.

Captioning the post, Kartik wrote, "Haters gonna say i am not really playing it (sic)."

Earlier, Kartik had contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares fund in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. His talk show on YouTube, Koki Poochega, aims at spreading information about the Covid-19 through real-life survivors and frontline workers.

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty -- Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

