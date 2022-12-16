Kartik Aaryan's House Hunt For Sea-Facing Duplex Leads Him to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Old Residence

Kartik Aaryan is rolling in the dough like nobody else, with Bhool Bhulaiya 2 minting over Rs 250 crores at a time when Bollywood is going through a dry spell. His latest thriller Freddy is ruling OTT right now. The actor also has a busy year ahead of him with back-to-back releases lined up. But for now, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is on a house-hunt and he has his eye fixed on a sea-facing duplex in Juhu for the past two years.

For now, Kartik Aaryan resides with his family on rent in the vicinity of Anil Kapoor but he is keen about changing his living arrangements. According to the sources close to PinkVilla, the actor had recently explored the previous residence of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput along with his mother. The source stated, “A few days back, Kartik Aryan and his mom visited Shahid Kapoor’s old residence to check out the sea-facing duplex where Shahid and Mira used to stay. Kartik’s mother has been actively involved in terms of the selection of the new house. She is active in the process as and when Kartik is busy with his shoots or meetings. In the past too, Kartik visited a few buildings of Juhu with his mom for the same."

However, the Luka Chuppi actor didn’t like what he saw. The source went on to add, “Nope, he is not buying. We don’t know the reasons." For the unversed, the Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s old duplex was a reason for concern for the power-couple due to privacy issues. They later opted to shift into Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli, with their kids earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has Rohit Dhawan’s action drama Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, a big budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

