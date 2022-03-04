Kartik Aaryan's Latest Photo on Twitter Leaves Fans Guessing What Actor Has in Store Now

Kartik Aaryan often takes time and shares interesting insights about his personal and professional life on social media. On Thursday, he shared a photo in which he is sitting in a stadium among a huge crowd. Kartik chose not to reveal more details and wrote that something exciting coming tomorrow. Fans are eager now for the moment when Kartik will reveal further details about the picture. Some are speculating that the still is from one of his upcoming films.

Something exciting coming tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/FAx4bgbo9B— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 3, 2022

Kartik has posted a reel related to this photo on Instagram. He is seen gulping a drink in it. This reel indicates that the photo uploaded on Twitter could be about a fruit drink commercial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy next. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit theatres on May 20 this year. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmee. Kartik will be seen along with Kiara Advani, Tabu and Abhinay Raj Singh in this film.

Freddy has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Kartik will be seen along with Alaya F and Tripti Agarwal in this film.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor will also be seen in Satyanaryan Ki Katha directed by Sameer Vidwans. This will be his second film with Kiara. Kartik will also be a part of Shehzada directed by Rohit Dhawan. He will be seen with Kriti Sanon and Manisha Koirala in this film.

Kartik was last seen in the film Dhamaka, a story of a frustrated anchor who has been moved from TV to radio. The twist in this film arrives when this anchor receives threat calls on air. Kartik’s performance was praised as he enacted the character of a television news anchor seeking to recapitulate his lost fame perfectly.

The film was directed by Ram Madhvani. Apart from Kartik, Mrunal Thakur and Mohammed Mansoor were seen in the film. Kartik proved his mettle as an actor who can enact serious roles as well with a lot of ease.

