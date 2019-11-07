Kartik Aaryan's Dialogue on Marital Rape in Pati Patni Aur Woh to be Edited Out: Report

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer created quite a frenzy on social media. It was called out by netizens for cracking a rape joke that made a lot of audiences furious.

In the trailer, in a scene, Kartik is seen ranting about feeling sex-starved to his best friend, Aparshakti Khurana. He berates that a husband by asking for sex becomes a beggar and if a husband tricks his wife into sex then he is a rapist. “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. (If we ask our wives for sex then we’re called beggars, if we deny them sex then we’re called torturers, and if we coerce them into having sex with us, we’re called rapists),” he says in the video. The humour did not go down well with the audience and left them wondering if the film is stooping low enough to joke about marital rape.

After the outrage, it is being reported that the makers have decided to edit the sequence. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the makers ‘got carried away’ when they decided to include that joke on marital rape.

“Since Kartik Aaryan’s monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnaama was a hit they thought of doing another one this time and got carried away. The offensive monologue will be edited out of the film,” the portal quoted a source as saying.

You can watch the trailer here:

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is an adaptation of the 1978 hit starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. And while the name coincides with the 1978 remake, and was being hailed as the 'remake', director Mudassar Aziz had earlier said it's not the same but a humble 'tribute'. The 1979 movie was helmed by BR Chopra. It was a humorous take on infidelity when Sanjeev Kumar's character gets infatuated to his new secretary played by Ranjeeta despite having a happy and stable marriage with Vidya Sinha.

The 2019 film features Kartik and Bhumi as husband and wife while Ananya plays the 'other woman'.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra and will release on December 6, 2019.

