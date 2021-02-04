Kartik Aaryan's Mobile Phone Slipping Out of His Pocket in This Video is Totally Relatable

Kartik Aaryan keeps his fans entertained by sharing visuals and snippets giving a sneak peek into his personal as well as professional life. The actor for the last few days has been busy with photoshoots for some brands and a scroll through his Instagram page will prove that the results are nothing less than stunning.

A video from the sets of one of his shoots has surfaced online. The behind-the-scenes snippet shows the actor all decked up striking poses for the camera. Interestingly, an adorable slip-up was caught on camera when Kartik was posing. The actor is wearing a forest green coloured sweatshirt over a crisp shirt. He teamed it with a pair of dark coloured trousers. He is sporting messy hair and a pair of stylish white sneakers. It so happened that the actor was changing poses and that’s when his phone dropped from the right side pocket of his trouser.

Earlier, Kartik had shared another unmissable. In the photo, the actor could be seen giving some tough looks while striking a pose.

He has been winning over his fans with handsome clicks of himself. Taking to his Instagram page, he shared a monochrome picture wherein he is all smiles for the camera. Donning a printed black t-shirt, he flaunts a sparkling smile and messy hairdo in the photo. While sharing the post, Kartik mentioned that he thinks he is eligible to endorse a toothpaste and a hair product and also sought approval from his fans and followers.

Kartik will next star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it is a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan. Kartik is committed to Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya.He is also looking forward to his upcoming thriller Dhamaka.