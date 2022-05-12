Kartik Aaryan's Mom Was in 'Shock' After Watching His Romantic Audition Tape for Pyar Ka Punchnama

Kartik Aaryan, who has a bunch of hits under his name and is a quite popular name among the masses, never really told his parents that he aspired to become an actor. Kartik came to Mumbai to study, after clearing DY Patil’s entrance exam. But instead of focusing on his academics, he did a couple of auditions here and there. Luck was on his side and he cracked the audition for Luv Ranjan’s Pyar Ka Punchnama.

Following this, he told his parents that he actually came to Mumbai to become an actor. The actor recently made this revelation, during an interactive session on comedian Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel. He further went on to share a funny anecdote about her mother watching his audition tape for Pyar Ka Punchnama.

Kartik shared that the day he told his parents about bagging Luv Ranjan’s project, the next day his mother and maternal aunt reached the filmmaker’s office. “The laptop, which Luv Ranjan sir had my audition tape, was opened and it had my romantic scene, which was filmed for the audition purpose and suddenly, my mother and mausi were watching it.” Both the ladies were in a state of “shock." “They were like where are we sitting? We sent him to study and what he is doing now,” he recalled.

Kartik is currently gearing up for his upcoming release, the much anticipated - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The standalone sequel of Priyadarshan’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, stars Kartik, Kiara Aadvani, and Tabu in lead roles. The film also has Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, Milind Gunaji, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022, and the star cast is busy with the promotions of the film.

