Kartik Aaryan's Mother Scolds Him for Asking Money to Upload Their Selfie on Social Media

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kartik Aaryan has received his mother Dr Mala Tiwari’s love in a rather hilarious style. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to his social media account to share a video which features his mother’s voice.

In the video, she is heard asking him, "Koki, on Mother's Day everyone has uploaded selfies with their mothers on their social media status. Why haven’t you? Kartik replies saying, "Do you know how many lakhs I get for each post, will you give as well?

Mom’s hilarious response was, "Ek Laat dungi" (I Will give you a kick!)

Kartik smiles and ends the video. He captioned his post as, “Maa Ki Mamta(heart emoji)”

Kartik aka Koki recently started a talk show, KokiPoochega on Youtube where he interviews frontline workers and his colleagues from the industry.

Earlier, in the video, we see Kartik was interrupted by his mother’s voice while setting up his camera. Kartik answered her saying he was taking an interview to which his mom’s reply was, “Are you giving or taking interview?”

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor giggles and ends the video after saying, “Ha maa, Koki Poochega”.

“Maa ka Jawaab Nahi #KokiPoochega. Link in bio. Youtube | KartikAaryan |,” he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the Love Aaj Kal actor participated in the recently held ‘I for India’ at-home concert on Facebook. The Give India initiative had featured some of the most renowned names from the entertainment business.

On the movie’s front, Kartik is set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Apart from this, Kartik has Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Dostana 2 in his kitty, which will also feature newcomer Lakshya.

