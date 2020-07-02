Kartik Aaryan’s Old Picture is Perfect For Throwback Thursday

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is a favourite of many. But a latest throwback picture of him that is doing the rounds on the internet is bound to steal your heart.

The Luka Chupi actor can be seen wearing white coloured striped shirt which he has teamed up with grey lowers.



Ever since the lockdown has been put in place Kartik has been quite active on social media. He has made videos that are funny as well as those which talk about the precautions that need to be taken during the novel coronavirus. Sometimes his mother too features in the videos.

The Sonu ke Tittu ki Sweety star was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. In the movie, he was paired opposite Sara Ali Khan. Other actors in the film included the likes of Randeep Hooda, Simone Singh, and Kavita Ghai. The film hit the theatres on Valentines Day this year.

As far as his upcoming projects are concerned he will soon be seen in Dostana 2. Apart from him the other two lead roles will be played by Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. The movie is being directed by Collin D’Cunha and has been written co -written by the director along with Navjot Gulati, Sumit Arora and Rishabh Sharma.

The 2008 Dostana starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. Other prominent roles in the movie were played by Boman Irani, Bobby Deol, and Kirron Kher. The film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani.



