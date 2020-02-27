Here's How Kartik Aaryan Reacted to Jemimah Rodrigues Dancing on Haan Main Galat

A video in which Indian women cricket team’s all-rounder player Jemimah Rodrigues can be seen dancing to the tunes of Haan Main Galat from the Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan starrer film Love Aaj Kal has broken the internet. The lead actor too has shared the video on his social media account.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share his emotions for his ‘favourite cricketer’. He wrote, “My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat!! Bring the cup home Jemi Trophy And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to Bollywood”.

The 20 seconds long clip, which has been shared by the International Cricket Council(ICC) on their official Twitter handle, shows Jemimah dancing along with an off duty lady security personnel. Since being posted, the video has garnered over 2 lakh views.

ICC also captioned their tweet as, “Yes, @JemiRodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the #T20WorldCup”.

My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat !! Bring the cup home Jemi 🏆 🏏

And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to bollywood 💃🏻 https://t.co/YSCceAP6E7 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s favourite cricketer had scored 26 runs in 33 balls in the match which the Indian outfit defeated the four-time world champion Australia by 17 runs. India, who have been unbeaten till now in the World Cup, have also secured their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals.

