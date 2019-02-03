LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan's Response When Asked Who's His Favourite- Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan became the talk of the town after Sara Ali Khan said that she wanted to date the actor on Koffee With Karan.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kartik Aaryan's Response When Asked Who's His Favourite- Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Kartik Aaryan became the talk of the town after Sara Ali Khan said that she wanted to date the actor on Koffee With Karan. Being candid on the show, Sara revealed that she finds Kartik "hot" and would love to date him. Unsurprisingly, the news spread like wildfire in and since then, the two are constantly bombarded with questions about each other.

More recently, the Sonu Ke Teetu Kee Sweety actor announced his project Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday, an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 film with the same title. The film also has Bhumi Pednekar.
Seeing his association with the two actresses a fan on Twitter asked him who's his favourite, Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday. "Jinka main favourite hoon," the actor wrote in his response.

On the work front, the trailer of Luka Chuppi starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan was dropped last month. In the video, the two can be seen living through the complicated commitments of a live-in relationship in this frivolity-filled journey, although barely. They have pretensions to keep up, lies to tell and save face when they come up with contrasting testimonies in front of strangers. And of course, there is 'the family'. Despite the ongoing hassles, they somehow manage to keep personal emotions at bay.

The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Kumar, promises to be a rom-com, based in an assuming society. The people, as such, will take advantage of your situation, suggest ways to crook acceptable social norms and generate humour in the process. Luka Chuppi translates to the game of hide and seek. Guddu and Rashmi are playing this game with expectations and truth.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, founder Maddock Films (Stree, Hindi Medium, Love Aaj Kal). With Luka Chuppi, the producer seems to be cruising ahead, full-steam, on the path of telling real stories of townsfolk.

Follow @news18movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram