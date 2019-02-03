English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kartik Aaryan's Response When Asked Who's His Favourite- Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday
Kartik Aaryan became the talk of the town after Sara Ali Khan said that she wanted to date the actor on Koffee With Karan.
Kartik Aaryan became the talk of the town after Sara Ali Khan said that she wanted to date the actor on Koffee With Karan. Being candid on the show, Sara revealed that she finds Kartik "hot" and would love to date him. Unsurprisingly, the news spread like wildfire in and since then, the two are constantly bombarded with questions about each other.
More recently, the Sonu Ke Teetu Kee Sweety actor announced his project Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday, an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 film with the same title. The film also has Bhumi Pednekar.
Seeing his association with the two actresses a fan on Twitter asked him who's his favourite, Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday. "Jinka main favourite hoon," the actor wrote in his response.
On the work front, the trailer of Luka Chuppi starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan was dropped last month. In the video, the two can be seen living through the complicated commitments of a live-in relationship in this frivolity-filled journey, although barely. They have pretensions to keep up, lies to tell and save face when they come up with contrasting testimonies in front of strangers. And of course, there is 'the family'. Despite the ongoing hassles, they somehow manage to keep personal emotions at bay.
The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Kumar, promises to be a rom-com, based in an assuming society. The people, as such, will take advantage of your situation, suggest ways to crook acceptable social norms and generate humour in the process. Luka Chuppi translates to the game of hide and seek. Guddu and Rashmi are playing this game with expectations and truth.
The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, founder Maddock Films (Stree, Hindi Medium, Love Aaj Kal). With Luka Chuppi, the producer seems to be cruising ahead, full-steam, on the path of telling real stories of townsfolk.
