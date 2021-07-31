Kartik Aaryan’s Role is Being “Fine-Tuned” For Shehzada

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was truly a money-spinner down South. The audience loved its concept and was a hit when it was released on OTT. No wonder now the Hindi film industry is giving the story a spin and remaking it. After months of speculations, it has been unveiled that Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will step into Allu’s shoes in the remake of his mega-hit. The film is tentatively titled Shehzada, and it is expected to go on floors in a few months. Kartik will feature opposite Kriti Shanon in the Rohit Dhawan directorial.

The remake’s script, written by Hussain Dalal, is ready and is currently being fine-tuned for Hindi cinema audiences. Post this, the shoot will start. In an interview with ETimes, Hussain spoke on why it is important to spin stories of south films and why it should be done according to the actor playing the role.

Hussain, who is also a theatre and film actor, said he never changes the “story” while writing the script of a remake. But he does change some scenes according to the actor’s face. He explains that every actor has his own “personality traits” which are always beneficial to the screenplay. Giving an example of Kartik and Allu, he said both of them have different acting and style and that has to be included while the screenplay is being written.

The scriptwriter further added that movies conceived in the south film industries are quite different from Bollywood. He recalled that when he was writing for Baaghi 2 that was an adaptation of Kshanam, he had to take into account Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s “personality and his actor-star image”. Similarly, Allu has a certain swag that was reflected in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. At the same time, Kartik has a different screen presence and so the adaptation of the story has to be done considering him.

Bollywood director and producer Rohit Shetty will be handling the screenplay of Shehzada.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here