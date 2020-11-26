Kartik Aaryan's Sister Kritika Tiwari Calls Him '6 Feet Tall Baby'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on November 22. On the occasion of his special day, sister Kritika Tiwari extended a warm birthday wish for him on social media, addressing him as a '6 feet tall baby'.

In the small yet adorable clip posted on Instagram, Kartik is caught candid with his family. Most of the moments seem to be from the coronavirus lockdwon when all work was shut and Kartik was spending time with his family members in Mumbai. In various instances, Kartik can be seen making child-like and goofy expressions, even behaving like an irritated kid at times. These adorable moments of the Luka Chuppi star are winning over fans' hearts on the internet.

On the movies front, Kartik will resume the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 soon. The horror-comedy features Kiara Advani and Tabu opposite him.

Apart from this, Kartik has other projects like Dostana 2, a 3D actioner with Om Raut and thriller Dhamaka to work on. He announced Dhamaka on his birthday. The movie is helmed by Neerja fame director Ram Madhvani and will see Kartik play a journalist covering Mumbai terror attacks. This is a new role of Kartik, who is known for his lover-boy roles.

