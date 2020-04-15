Kartik Aaryan’s Sister Shares Emotional Post to Thank Actor for All the COVID-19 Awareness

Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the leading Bollywood celebrities spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus. Right from talking about the dos’ and donts’ in lockdown in his signature monologue to reminding his fans to stay indoors, the actor has been super active on social media.

Recently he also shared videos of talking to a COVID 19 survivor and a doctor treating coronavirus patients. While the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor have applauded the actor, his sister, Kritika too has something to say about him. Kritika, who’s studying to become a doctor is proud of her brother for spreading awareness in challenging times in a unique way.

Taking to social media, she posted a series of pictures and videos of Kartik, where he’s seen working at home and tidying up the room as he prepares for the videos.

Sharing the video, she wrote that despite him being at home, he barely has time for her because he’s busy doing his work. However, when she sees him do something so thoughtful, it moves her heart adding that though he’s not at the forefront of this fight, he’s doing what he can as an actor.

“Dear Koki. I cannot count the number of times you’ve made me feel proud of you. Here’s one more added to that long list!" she wrote.

Kritika is often seen sharing adorable posts about her brother. A few weeks back she had shared a glimpse of the actor doing household.

