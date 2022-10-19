Kartik Aaryan's 'Spoilt Kid' Katori Won't Let Him Leave for Work, Watch Adorable Video

Kartik Aaryan shared a delightful video clip of his pet dog Katori on Instagram. In the short video, Kartik’s pet pooch can be seen sitting atop his McLaren GT. As per Kartik's caption, his doggo Katori was not letting him go to work and therefore it jumped on his McLaren GT. While sharing the video, the 31-year-old wrote, “Spoilt Kid. Ye mujhe kaam pe jaane nahi degi (she won't let me go to work).”

Kartik’s post has gone viral with close to 6,00,000 likes on YouTube. His post has been flooded with comments from die-hard fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the affable actor. Fans have also appreciated Kartik’s pink hoodie which has a dog print on it.

Kartik’s post has caught the attention of many celebrities in Bollywood as well. Filmmaker Farah Khan commented on the post and wrote, “Don't say anything to Katori, please.” Prominent director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Hahahaa… what a cutie.”

Interestingly, the sports car that features in Kartik’s video was gifted to him by producer Bhushan Kumar after their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as a blockbuster. The horror comedy broke several records at the box office and grossed around Rs 250 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was directed by Anees Bazmee. The film featured an exceptional star cast which included Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

After delivering several hit films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kartik has emerged as a top choice for prominent filmmakers in Bollywood. Kartik has won several hearts with his acting chops, comic timing, and charming personality. Kartik has many interesting projects in his kitty which include Satya Prem Ki Katha, Shehzada and Freddy.

