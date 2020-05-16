Kartik Aaryan’s Young Fans Ask Him to Shave Off His Beard in This Twisted and Adorable Version of His Song

Kartik Aaryan is facing a major dilemma with his quarantine-look. The actor who otherwise maintains a clean shave avatar has gone scruff with his look amid lockdown. Kartik’s mother and Deepika Padukone have already disapproved his current look and now his young fans have also come together asking him to shave off his beard in the most adorable way possible.







Kartik, on Friday, shared a video of his few young fans who have formed a band and asking him to shave. A bunch of five kids gave a twist to his song Dil Chori Saada Ho Gaya (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety). "Cut The Beard Concert," he captioned the video.

Earlier, Kartik had Instagrammed a throwback photo of himself in a clean shaven avatar in order to ask fans whether or not he should shave his beard.





Meanwhile, Kartik has been keeping himself busy with various activities and doing household chores as he spends time with his family during the forced break amid the pandemic. He has also come up with his chat-show, Koki Poochega, in which he interviews healthcare professionals, who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus, and also coronavirus survivors.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Sara Ali Khan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

